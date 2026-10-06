Fox or dog? Sick coyote caught in trap meant for cat in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania wildlife center got a call from a woman who was trying to catch a cat but instead caught a fox or dog. It turns out what she had really trapped was a sick coyote.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, said the woman wasn't sure what animal she had caught in her trap, but when they saw the photo, they realized it was a coyote suffering from mange. He was so hungry, weak and sore that he had gone into the trap in search of food.

In 11 years of operating, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center said this is only the second coyote they've ever cared for.

"The rehabilitation process for this coyote will be lengthy, but our team is dedicated to supporting his recovery from pain, fear, and discomfort," the wildlife center wrote in a Facebook post.

A Pennsylvania wildlife center got a call from a woman who was trying to catch a cat but instead caught a fox or dog. It turns out what she really caught was a sick coyote. (Photo: Raven Ridge Wildlife Center/Facebook)

As a keystone species, coyotes play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, the wildlife center said. Coyotes help control small mammal populations, preventing overgrazing and seed damage. This also reduces the risk of diseases like Lyme disease. And coyotes regulate populations of mesocarnivores like skunks and raccoons, helping support the survival of ground-nesting birds.

The wildlife center said coyotes are "highly elusive and intelligent animals" that have learned to adapt to both rural and urban environments.

"This adaptability may also contribute to public fear and misunderstanding," Raven Ridge wrote on Facebook. "Through their intelligence and resilience, coyotes demonstrate our own potential to adapt and coexist amid rapid ecological and social changes. By fostering greater understanding and appreciation for coyotes and other native carnivores, we can move beyond fear and ignorance."