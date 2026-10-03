Man critically injured after shooting in Wilmerding

A man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Wilmerding, Allegheny County police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to the 600 block of Middle Avenue around 12:19 a.m. after county 911 received a report of a man being shot.

First responders found the man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.