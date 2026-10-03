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Man critically injured after shooting in Wilmerding

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A man was critically injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Wilmerding, Allegheny County police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to the 600 block of Middle Avenue around 12:19 a.m. after county 911 received a report of a man being shot.

First responders found the man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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