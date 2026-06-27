2 teenagers shot multiple times in Rankin, police say

Two teenagers have been hospitalized following a shooting in Rankin, according to Allegheny County police.

Allegheny County police were first notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Saturday. First responders found two teenage male victims who had been shot multiple times.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were last listed in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows that four unknown males wearing masks approached the victims and began shooting. The suspects then fled on foot towards Third Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.