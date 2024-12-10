Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called to Brownsville Road near Bausman Street around 2 p.m. after getting a six-shot ShotSpotter alert, said Cara Cruz, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety.

First responders found a victim, believed to be a juvenile, with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Cruz said.

(Photo: KDKA)

The shooting comes after three people were injured during a drive-by shooting on Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver on Saturday night. There have been no arrests, though police posted a photo of a white 2009 Mazda CX9 that they're looking for in connection with the shooting.

When asked if Tuesday's shooting could be connected to this weekend's drive-by, Cruz said she didn't have any information on that and the investigation into the Knoxville case is still early.

Cruz said detectives were searching the area on Tuesday to see if they could find a weapon.

"Police are still looking for a possible weapon, perhaps it was dumped in the area, so our crime scene unit is here. They've recovered some casings at the scene and at this time also the postal police are on scene possibly looking for the firearm possibly being dumped in a mailbox."

The investigation into the Knoxville shooting is ongoing, Cruz said. There's been no arrest. As for the one in Mt. Oliver, Allegheny County police are handling that investigation and are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.