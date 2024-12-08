Watch CBS News
Three people expected to survive after shooting in Mount Oliver

By Patrick Damp

Three people shot in Mount Oliver
Three people shot in Mount Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) - Three people are recovering after a shooting in Mount Oliver on Saturday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 9:30 p.m., they were alerted to a possible shooting in the 200 block of Brownsville Road. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings outside of a business but no victims or suspects. 

The police were then made aware of two victims who were taken to the hospital. That included an 18-year-old female who had been shot in the foot and a 23-year-old male who had been shot in the butt. 

Both are in stable condition. 

About two hours later, a third victim was found with a graze wound to the arm, they were also taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police's tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

