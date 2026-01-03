Watch CBS News
Man expected to recover after being shot outside of Beaver County funeral home

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
A man is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Aliquippa. 

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, just before 2 p.m., the Aliquippa Police Department was called to a shooting outside of Pitts Funeral Home. 

Once they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man had been shot once in the arm. 

He was taken to the Beaver Medical Center via a private vehicle and is expected to recover. 

After the Aliquippa Police Department arrived on the scene, they requested the assistance of state police. 

A suspect has not been named, and the investigation is ongoing. 

