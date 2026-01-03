Man expected to recover after being shot outside of Beaver County funeral home

A man is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Aliquippa.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, just before 2 p.m., the Aliquippa Police Department was called to a shooting outside of Pitts Funeral Home.

Once they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man had been shot once in the arm.

He was taken to the Beaver Medical Center via a private vehicle and is expected to recover.

After the Aliquippa Police Department arrived on the scene, they requested the assistance of state police.

A suspect has not been named, and the investigation is ongoing.