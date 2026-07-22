Woman loses $2,000 in scam ATM call, Allegheny County Sheriff's Office investigating

The Allegheny Sheriff's Office is warning the public about yet another scam that fools people into thinking they owe money due to a missed jury duty appearance.

According to the sheriff's office, this past week, a victim reported that they received a call from someone claiming to represent their office, saying the victim had signed paperwork earlier this year confirming a jury duty appearance. The scammer then said the victim missed the date and now had an active misdemeanor charge for failing to report.

The scammer then told the victim that the only way to clear the charge was to pay the office $2,000, and after making the payment, they could speak to a judge and get the money returned.

From there, the victim told the sheriff's office they were instructed to go to the Allegheny County Courthouse and use the PNC Bank ATM inside the treasurer's office. The victim was given an 8-digit code that allowed cardless access to the ATM, and then a 4-digit code the scammer said identified their case.

After those codes were entered, the victim deposited $2,000 into the ATM.

The victim then came into the sheriff's office and reported the scam.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus is once again reminding the public that his office does not contact people by phone to discuss missed jury duty dates, nor do they ever request payment over the phone.

The sheriff's office has said they are investigating the scam.