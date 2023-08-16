Shenango Township police searching for missing, endangered 89-year-old man with dementia

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Shenango Township police are searching for a missing and endangered 89-year-old man with dementia who they said walked away from a personal care home.

Police said John Novalesi left the personal care home on Ellwood Road and was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Police aren't sure which way he went.

(Photo provided by Shenango Township Police Department/Facebook)

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, dark sweater, blue jeans and tan shoes, police said.

Multiple first responders, including the Lawrence County K-9 Search and Rescue Team, are "actively" looking for him, police said on Facebook. The fire department will be going door to door in the area of the 3100 block of Ellwood Road.

If you see him or have information, call 724-654-2243.