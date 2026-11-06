Suspect taken into custody after shelter-in-place alert issued in Beaver County

A suspect has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Darlington, Beaver County, on Friday.

Beaver County 911 says the person barricaded themselves inside a house near Route 51 and Taggart Road, prompting an emergency alert to be issued just after 9:30 a.m., which caused some confusion and fear among residents because the alert instructed everyone in Beaver County to shelter in place and stay inside their homes.

The alert went out over the radio throughout the entire area, including Beaver, Allegheny, and Westmoreland counties.

It remains unclear why the alert was issued throughout the entire area when the threat was contained to Darlington.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.