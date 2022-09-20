Process compressor shutdown causes smoke to pour from Shell cracker plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You may have seen the smoke pouring out of the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County over the weekend.

Becky Beall

It was because of a process compressor shutdown.

In a Facebook post from Sunday, Shell Pennsylvania Chemicals said the issue resulted in hydrocarbon material flaring up. It lasted about 15 minutes.

The company says actions were taken to eliminate the smoke as soon as possible. It's now working to find out what caused the interruption.

The full Facebook post can be found below: