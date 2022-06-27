Sheetz lowers some gas prices below $4 through Fourth of July holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday.

Sheetz announced in a release Monday that it is lowering its prices to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" effective immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon.

"Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles," Sheetz said in a release. "E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner's manual to see if your car is able to run with E85."

There are more than 650 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

On Monday, the average price of gas in Pittsburgh dropped below $5, but prices still sit 30 cents higher than they did last month. Click here for more on gas prices.