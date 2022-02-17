Gas Prices: Today's National, State, Pittsburgh Averages
Updated April 21, 2022, at 3:30 a.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's average gas price in America is $4.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Pennsylvanians are paying around 10 cents more, at $4.21 per gallon, according to AAA.
Locally in Allegheny County, prices average at $4.18 per gallon. In Pittsburgh, the average price is one cent higher at $4.19.
Above is a state-by-state map of today's average daily gas prices.
