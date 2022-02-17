Gas Prices: Today's National, State, Pittsburgh Averages

Updated April 21, 2022, at 3:30 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's average gas price in America is $4.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Pennsylvanians are paying around 10 cents more, at $4.21 per gallon, according to AAA.

Locally in Allegheny County, prices average at $4.18 per gallon. In Pittsburgh, the average price is one cent higher at $4.19.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909642/2022/02/aaa-3.jpg

(Photo Credit: AAA)

Above is a state-by-state map of today's average daily gas prices.

Click here for more data.

You can use GasBuddy's tracker to find cheap gas prices in Allegheny County at this link.