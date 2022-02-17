Watch CBS News

Gas Prices: Today's National, State, Pittsburgh Averages

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Updated April 21, 2022, at 3:30 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's average gas price in America is $4.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Pennsylvanians are paying around 10 cents more, at $4.21 per gallon, according to AAA.

Locally in Allegheny County, prices average at $4.18 per gallon. In Pittsburgh, the average price is one cent higher at $4.19.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909642/2022/02/aaa-3.jpg

aaa 3
(Photo Credit: AAA)

Above is a state-by-state map of today's average daily gas prices.

Click here for more data.

You can use GasBuddy's tracker to find cheap gas prices in Allegheny County at this link.

First published on February 17, 2022 / 3:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

