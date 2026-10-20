Sheetz is the 3rd best retail workplace in the country, Fortune says

Sheetz is the third best retail workplace in the country, according to a new ranking from Fortune.

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Retail list places Sheetz only below Wegmans and Target. Sheetz says it's its 11th straight year on the list.

According to the survey, Sheetz employees say they're encouraged to challenge the status quo and to try new things. The mentality of caring for others is "embodied from the top down," Fortune says.

"Being recognized among the nation's leading companies for creating a positive workplace culture for more than a decade is an honor we don't take lightly," said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz in a press release. "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, representing our brand and making a difference in the communities we serve every day. We're committed to creating an environment where our people feel valued, respected and empowered to build meaningful careers while living out our shared commitment to caring for others."

Sheetz is based in Altoona but employs more than 30,000 people at over 850 stores in multiple states, including Michigan, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz says it offers a benefits package to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k), quarterly bonuses and vacation time.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, which is based in Coraopolis, also made the list, coming in at No. 7.

Great Place to Work has been surveying employees for 30 years, and in the last year, it surveyed 7.3 million people in the U.S. Out of the 1.3 million responses, nearly 76,000 were received from employees who were eligible for the Best Workplaces in Retail List.