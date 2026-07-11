Pittsburgh man indicted on charges of threatening to kill a member of Congress

A Shaler Township man has been indicted on several charges of threatening to kill a member of the United States Congress.

According to information provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, 32-year-old Robert Hlovchiec was indicted on Friday.

Between February and March 2026, Hlovchiec posted comments to YouTube videos where he threatened violence against a member of Congress, Democrats, liberals, transgender people, and other minority groups. He also frequently referred to himself as a Nazi and a white supremacist.

In the comments, he would describe acts of violence he wished to carry out, including mass shootings, assassinations, and running people over with his truck.

The indictment referenced several specific threats, including "I would shoot [member of Congress] if I get close enough" and "I'll put a bullet in any democrats [sic] head especially democrat politician or [member of Congress]."

Hlovchiec also threatened to carry out a mass shooting wherever the member of Congress was located.

He has since been indicted on charges of interstate threats and influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official.

If found guilty, the six counts of interstate threats carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. As for the six counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official, those charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The FBI investigated Hlovchiec, which led to the indictment.