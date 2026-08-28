Here's the most "iconic" breakfast restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to new ranking

Business Insider recently recognized Shady Maple Smorgasbord as the most "iconic" breakfast restaurant in Pennsylvania.

The news website released a list of the most "iconic" breakfast spots in every state, and the restaurant at 129 Toddy Drive in East Earl, Lancaster County, earned the distinction in Pennsylvania.

"Shady Maple is one of the most famous breakfast buffets in the country, but even that reputation doesn't quite capture its scale," Business Insider's Erin McDowell wrote.

Shady Maple, which opened in 1985, bills itself as the largest buffet in the nation. The 110,000-square-foot restaurant has more than 200 feet of hand-prepared dishes and seating for 1,200 people.

Its breakfast menu includes Pennsylvania Dutch specialties and a seemingly endless number of breakfast favorites, including omelets, pancakes, oatmeal, fruit and baked goods. Shady Maple Smorgasbord is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

However, the eatery, founded by Marvin Weaver, is not the only draw. The building also features the Shady Maple Farm Market, banquet and conference rooms and a 44,000-square-foot gift shop.

"Here at Shady Maple, our priority is providing the freshest products, the best recipes, and the greatest service," its website states. "We believe you'll find it a great experience at Shady Maple, where food is a destination."

Business Insider said the rankings included "hole-in-the-wall diners, cozy cafés, and decades-old institutions" known for "signature breakfast dishes, famous customers, or simply for serving generations of loyal regulars."