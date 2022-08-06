Sexual assault suspect arrested on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after a reported sexual assault took place on the North Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5 a.m., police located 28-year-old Dillon Jolly of South Strabane after a sexual assault was reported in the 600 block of Emlin Street.

Mugshot of suspect Dillon Jolly, 28, South Strabane, Pa. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Jolly is now facing charges of strangulation, sexual assault, rape, simple assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He is also a suspect in other sexual assaults.

Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit will continue investigating and anyone with information regarding Jolly is asked to call Pittsburgh Police.

