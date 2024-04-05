Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault near University of Pittsburgh's campus charged

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a sexual assault near the University of Pittsburgh's campus has been charged.

In a post on Friday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pittsburgh police said 35-year-old Javonne Thompson was charged in connection with the March 3 incident. He is facing a list of charges, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.

Police said he was already in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. on March 3 in the 200 block of Melwood Ave. in Oakland, which is about one mile from Pitt's campus.

Pittsburgh police said the victim got off a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Centre Avenue at around 2 a.m. According to investigators, she was talking on her cell phone when the suspect took her into a back alley and forced her to remove her undergarments. Police said the suspect threatened to kill her and punched her in the eye.

The victim told police that at some point, the suspect must have heard something and been scared off because he ran away. She then walked to her apartment and called 911.

If you or someone you know needs support, the following resources are available, 24/7:

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape: 1-866-363-7272

University Counseling Center: 412-648-7930

Resolve Crisis Services: 1-888-796-8226

Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988