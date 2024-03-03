Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating off-campus sexual assault

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt and Pittsburgh Police investigating off-campus sexual assault
Pitt and Pittsburgh Police investigating off-campus sexual assault 00:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh Police, along with Pittsburgh Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place off of campus. 

According to Pitt Police, they were alerted by Pittsburgh Police early on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. of a sexual assault that happened around 2:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Melwood Avenue. 

Pittsburgh Police spoke with the victim who told them she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had a knife, hit her in the face, and took her cell phone. 

She described the suspect as a man approximately 30-40 years old, thin, standing around 5'6"-5'7, and wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, cargo pants, and a ski mask. 

Anyone with information regarding this assault is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference case #240044729 or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 and reference case #24-00772. 

Those who may need support can contact Pittsburgh Action Against Rape at 1-866-7272. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 8:43 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

