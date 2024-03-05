Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police release surveillance video of suspect accused of sexual assault near Pitt campus

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating off-campus sexual assault
Pittsburgh Police investigating off-campus sexual assault 02:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have released a new video showing the suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the University of Pittsburgh campus over the weekend.

The reported assault took place in the 200 block of Melwood Avenue in Oakland around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect was described as between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build, 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, cargo pants, and a ski mask.

If you have new information surrounding this incident, you are asked to call 911, the City of Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 4) at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR #240044729) or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 (Reference report #24-00772).

If you or someone you know needs support, the following resources are available, 24/7:

  • Pittsburgh Action Against Rape: 1-866-363-7272
  • University Counseling Center: 412-648-7930
  • Resolve Crisis Services: 1-888-796-8226
  • Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

You can also download the Rave Guardian safety app, which allows different options for contacting the police, including anonymous reporting options.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 10:57 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

