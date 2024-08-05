Severe weather will be possible today throughout the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's another day where we have potential storm chances for the area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to large hail and wind concerns. Keeping a potential First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday

Today's storms would come due to what we call 'outflow boundaries. Storms that fired yesterday off of and around a cold front that is draped over southern Ontario and Quebec left ripples in the atmosphere. These ripples are often times enough to fire off storms. Today's atmosphere is what we call 'conditionally unstable'. That means in order to get storms going you have to see a 'kicker' or some type of trigger. The up-and-down wave motion from the leftovers from yesterday's storms should be enough to see storms firing. With the energy that is available, severe storms will certainly be possible.

Large hail is the biggest concern when it comes to any storm development. Destructive wind will also be possible. Frequent lightning & downpours should also be expected with any thunderstorms that develop. Highs today will be near 90°. I have Pittsburgh at 90° for the high. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Skies will be sunny (with haze) this morning. Skies will turn cloudy (with smoke haze still around) for the afternoon into the evening. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph.

Storm chances remain in place for Tuesday with a chance for severe storms returning. Interestingly enough, Tuesday will see higher rain chances, but it appears storm chances will be slightly lower. Hurricane Debby has now made landfall and at this point, it is unclear where Debby will go after Wednesday morning with model data being all over the place. There does remain a chance Debby could bring much-needed rain our way. Thursday is questionable with rain chances, but it does look like a cold front will also sweep through on Friday bringing with it a decent chance for rain.

The weekend is looking pretty dry and pleasant at this time. Confidence for Day 4 (Thursday) through Day 7 (Sunday) will remain low for now due to the uncertainty of Debby.

