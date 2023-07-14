Strong winds, lightning and rain send Stage AE concertgoers running for shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Concertgoers in Pittsburgh ran for cover as severe weather hit the area on Thursday.

People had to run inside after rain, lightning and high winds hit Stage AE on Pittsburgh's North Shore during the Illenium show.

Viewer video shows people screaming as the wind whipped up over the crowd. People there said a crew had to put up a tarp to protect the equipment from the rain. People at the show said Illenium played amid the lightning, thunder and pouring rain for some time.

The show was postponed but later resumed, Stage AE said in a Facebook post.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Allegheny County on Thursday but have since expired.