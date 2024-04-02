Severe weather risk approaching Pittsburgh area with chances of tornadoes, large hail, wind, and heavy rain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Severe weather is expected to move through Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area this afternoon and evening.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today and tomorrow due to rain and storms.

KDKA Weather Center

Aware: An active weather pattern is expected this week with even snow in the forecast

Eclipse forecast: Rain showers and overcast skies are expected for the eclipse along the path of totality to here. It's about the worst-case scenario for us for the day at this time.

Today has the potential to be one of the wettest days in years here in Pittsburgh and surrounding communities.

There's a chance we hit 3 inches of rain as well. With widespread rain like this expected flooding will be an issue for the rest of the week.

Especially as our weather pattern remains 'active.' Our daily record rain amount is 1.44" set in 2007. We should easily break this today. We may break it before noon. Through 6 a.m., we have already seen more than 0.8" of rain.

The other concern today happens this afternoon with fast-moving storms expected to move through. Gusty winds are the biggest concern.

Moderate Risks for our area are rare. The last Moderate Risk for our area was in 2014. https://t.co/T2OBR1FwnK — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 1, 2024

Tornadoes would be the next most likely issue followed by large hail. Our severe weather chances are the highest they've been at in some time so please go over and review your severe weather plan with your family. Severe weather chances should move out before midnight with just rain around on Wednesday.

When it comes to the weather, expect to keep your umbrella handy this morning with rain showers around. Then a secondary round of rain and storms will be back as soon as 6 p.m..

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. expect mostly dry conditions, a little sunshine, and temperatures surging to near 70°. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead, I have snow showers around throughout the day on Thursday and Friday. Snow chances end on Saturday morning. The snow should have little to no impact on drivers with road and air temperatures remaining over 32°.

A chilly air mass will be in place through Sunday morning. Monday looks to have a rain chance.

Conditions for the solar eclipse are forecast to be 'poor' at this time no matter if you are traveling west or north into the path of totality.

