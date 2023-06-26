Sentencing phase in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial set to begin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jurors will return to the federal courthouse this morning as the sentencing phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial is set to get underway.

Earlier this month, Robert Bowers was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018 when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Jurors will now decide whether the convicted gunman should spend the rest of his life in prison or receive the death penalty.

During the three-week long guilt phase of the trial, there was little to no doubt surrounding whether or not he was responsible for the killings inside the Squirrel Hill synagogue.

The guilty verdicts took less than 5 hours.

Now, the penalty phase will consist of two parts.

First, jurors will determine if the gunman is eligible for the death penalty. Then, if deemed eligible, jurors will hear victim impact statements and then decide upon the sentence of life or death.

The defense team for the gunman could possibly enter mental health evidence and testimony to his altered state of mind.

The penalty phase is expected to last for several weeks.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.