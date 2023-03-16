Watch CBS News
Senator John Fetterman to open Pittsburgh office next month

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - U.S. Senator John Fetterman's office announced on Thursday that they plan to open a Pittsburgh regional office next month. 

According to the senator's office, the new location will be at 310 Grant Street and open to the public in early April. 

"This location will provide top services to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania as we continue to staff up our constituent services and outreach departments," said Fetterman's State Director, Joe Pierce. 

The office will be led by Western Pennsylvania Regional Director Elizabeth Casertano, who most recently served as Fetterman's Deputy Political Director during the campaign. 

This will be Fetterman's fifth in-state office, joining Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Erie, and Wilkes-Barre. 

The office will house senior-level staff, constituent services, and outreach staff. 

