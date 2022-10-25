Senator Bob Casey shows support for striking Post-Gazette employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Senator Bob Casey stopped by the North Shore on Monday to visit workers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who are on strike.

Union workers in production and distribution have been on strike since early October.

Newsroom employees joined the strike last week.

In a message to readers published on Sunday, Post-Gazette management said facts about the paper and its ownership have been misrepresented.

Management said that despite suffering significant losses over the years, top wage scales for Guild members have increased 8% over the past three years.

In addition, the paper says four unions have rejected several proposals to rectify the healthcare situation.