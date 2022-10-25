Watch CBS News
Local News

Senator Bob Casey shows support for striking Post-Gazette employees

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey shows support for striking Post-Gazette employees
Sen. Bob Casey shows support for striking Post-Gazette employees 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Senator Bob Casey stopped by the North Shore on Monday to visit workers from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who are on strike.

Union workers in production and distribution have been on strike since early October.

Newsroom employees joined the strike last week.

In a message to readers published on Sunday, Post-Gazette management said facts about the paper and its ownership have been misrepresented. 

Management said that despite suffering significant losses over the years, top wage scales for Guild members have increased 8% over the past three years.

In addition, the paper says four unions have rejected several proposals to rectify the healthcare situation.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.