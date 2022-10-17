Watch CBS News
Local News

Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Prints 16,000 Copies Amid Strike
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Prints 16,000 Copies Amid Strike 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.

Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.

Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.

processed-31f1f9fe-42e0-49a6-8489-8f3eb17f1f7e-uuywqfmc.jpg
KDKA Producer Erica Davis

But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.

The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.

KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 8:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.