Lawmaker asks for audit of how VisitPittsburgh uses public tax dollars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A state senator is requesting a performance audit of how VisitPittsburgh uses public tax dollars.

Citing annual reports, Sen. Wayne Fontana said VisitPittsburgh, a nonprofit organization designated as the county's tourism promotion agency, received nearly $85 million in public tax revenue over the past 10 years, including 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic "severely curtailed" tourism.

Fontana said the General Assembly is considering legislation that could authorize the creation of a Tourism Improvement District to funnel even more tax dollars to VisitPittsburgh.

"An independent audit of VisitPittsburgh's use of the county Hotel Room Rental Tax would provide the public assurance that the millions of dollars provided to this private organization each year are being used as intended," said Fontana in a press release. "Further, it would help to demonstrate the effectiveness of the programs administered by VisitPittsburgh to the county and city economies relative to tourism promotion."

In Fontana's press release, Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor said his office will begin planning to look into VisitPittsburgh's public funds in upcoming audit activities.

"Tourism is vital to the local economy and VisitPittsburgh's activities help bring visitors and revenue to the region," said O'Connor. "But all spending of public funds needs to happen in the public eye, and VisitPittsburgh's advocacy for increased public funding dictates that we examine how it spends the taxpayer funds it already receives and the effectiveness of these efforts."