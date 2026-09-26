Seasonable temperatures begin the weekend in Pittsburgh but some stray showers possible

It's a chilly morning in some areas, especially in the east, with lows in the low 40s and even upper 30s for some in the Laurel Highlands.

Our highs and lows here back home around Pittsburgh are near normal, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon.

Conditions throughout the day - Sept. 26, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

On Sunday, clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, with a few showers from the nor'easter making their way east with increasing clouds. We are only looking at .10" of rainfall, if that.

It'll still be great football weather for the Steelers game with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70.

Conditions during Steelers vs. Bengals at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Clouds will hold on through Monday with below-normal highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We warm back up Tuesday with highs near normal in the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry and warmer, with highs back above normal in the upper 70s as we wrap up September and welcome in October!

Friday will be our next best chance for rain, so you may need the rain gear for Friday Night Lights!