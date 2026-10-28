Sean Romeo, former college hockey star, dies after suffering stroke

Sean Romeo, a former hockey star at Ohio State University, died from complications of a stroke, the university announced. He was 31.

In a news release on Monday, the university said Romeo died on Saturday, more than a week after he suffered a stroke on Oct. 15. Romeo, a goaltender, was a member of the program from 2016-19. He was on Ohio State's 2018 NCAA Frozen Four team and 2019 Big Ten Championship squad.

Ohio State Buckeyes goalie Sean Romeo (30) looks on during a regular season Big 10 Conference hockey game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Romeo transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Maine. He earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors and was the first Buckeye named a Mike Richter Award semifinalist.

"Romeo was an organ donor, donating his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys to give others a second chance at life," the university said.

After college, Romeo played for numerous teams in the ECHL, North America's Double-A-level professional ice hockey league. One of the teams he played for was the Cincinnati Cyclones.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Cyclones goalie Sean Romeo, holding his friends and family in our thoughts," the team said in a Facebook post.

"The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former ECHL player Sean Romeo," the league said in a statement.

Romeo pursued a career in business in Chicago after playing 30 games in the ECHL. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance at Ohio State.

A celebration of life for Romeo is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Cary, North Carolina.