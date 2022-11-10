Scratch-off worth $3 million sold in Washington County

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a scratch-off in Washington County is a whole lot richer.

It's not the Powerball jackpot, but it's still a lot. The Pennsylvania Lottery said a scratch-off worth $3 million sold in Canonsburg.

The lucky winner bought the $3 Million Snow Bank ticket at the Sheetz on Washington Road. That Sheetz gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year after they're sold. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.