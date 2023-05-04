Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Washington County

Watch CBS News
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Washington County won $1 million. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ scratch-off was bought at American Natural on Maple Drive in Charleroi. 

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 1:06 PM

