Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) -- Someone who bought a scratch-off ticket in Washington County won $1 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ scratch-off was bought at American Natural on Maple Drive in Charleroi.

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.