Scott Township police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, believed to be in Dormont
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Allegheny County are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who isn't familiar with the area.
In a Facebook post, Scott Township police asked for help finding Madeline Rivera-Torres, who was last seen Monday morning around 5 a.m. on Arla Drive near the border of Scott Township and Greentree.
In an update, police said the latest information shows that she is in the Dormont area.
She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, a black Champion backpack and pink and gray New Balance shoes. She's about 4-foot-10, weighing 80 pounds.
If you see her, call 911.
