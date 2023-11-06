Watch CBS News
Scott Township police searching for missing 11-year-old girl, believed to be in Dormont

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Allegheny County are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who isn't familiar with the area.

In a Facebook post, Scott Township police asked for help finding Madeline Rivera-Torres, who was last seen Monday morning around 5 a.m. on Arla Drive near the border of Scott Township and Greentree.

kdka-madeline-rivera-torres.png
(Photo provided by Scott Township police/Facebook)

In an update, police said the latest information shows that she is in the Dormont area. 

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, a black Champion backpack and pink and gray New Balance shoes. She's about 4-foot-10, weighing 80 pounds. 

If you see her, call 911. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 3:57 PM EST

