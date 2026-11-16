Schwebel's is auctioning off items as it prepares to close after 120 years in business.

"Anything that the company or the entity owned is now, by court order, has to be auctioned off," said Stanley Czupryna, a senior appraiser with Loeb Equipment Company.

And in this auction, nothing is off limits.

"It's everything they own," Czupryna said. "Their intellectual properties, all the bakery equipment, all the sanitation equipment, all the auxiliary equipment, and all the trucks and vehicles."

Loeb Equipment Company is based out of Chicago, and it says that with a company this big and with this many assets, it turned the auction into a three-day event.

"Day one is all the assets from Youngstown. Day two are all the assets of Hebron. Day three would be all the vehicles," Czupryna said.

If you want to bid, visit the Schwebel's auction page on bidspotter.com.

"It starts at a dollar, and it goes from there," Czupryna said. "That doesn't mean we're expecting it to sell for a dollar. It's just a way of starting the process."

From equipment to vehicles to the property itself, there's something for everyone to bid on, even if you just want to get your hands on some Schwebel's memorabilia. They're expecting some bids as high as six figures.

"We have people calling from South Africa, from the (United Arab) Emirates," Czupryna said. "We've got people from South America. There's a big interest globally."

The auction kicks off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The next two days of the auction will be on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at the same time.

KDKA reached out to Schwebel's for comment and is waiting to hear back.