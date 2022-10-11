School crossing guard shortage in Pittsburgh raises concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 20 school crossing guard positions in the city of Pittsburgh are unfilled, and some say that's putting hundreds of kids at risk.

The shortage of crossing guards is affecting the safety of kids who attend Sterrett Classical Academy in Point Breeze. Lamar Smith noticed something when he began walking his son to and from school every day this year. He saw no crossing guard at one of the busiest intersections near the school.

At first, he says, he would just hang around and help kids get through the intersection at Penn Avenue and North Lang Street. But after a few weeks when he still didn't see a crossing guard, he decided to become a crossing guard himself.

Every morning and afternoon, he now shows up in a fluorescent jacket with a whistle in hand to help students get to and from school.

And it's not just the intersection at Penn Avenue and North Lang Street. A block away right in front of the school, where there is a crossing guard, chaos ensues every day.

KDKA-TV talked to the crossing guard who said there have been at least 10 calls to 3-1-1 from residents and business owners in the area alerting the city of the dangers for students who attend Sterrett. She says drivers don't stop even when she's in the street trying to cross students.

The crossing guard said at dismissal, there are 12 buses waiting to pick up students and dozens of students walking the sidewalks. There is only one crossing guard.

City Controller Michael Lamb recently conducted a performance audit of the city's school crossing guards. As of June, there were 61 crossing guards and one guard supervisor even though the city budgeted for 82 crossing guards, which is down from 104 in years past.

The audit cites low staffing levels combined with a reduction in the number of crossing guards positions, which the report says poses a threat to public safety.

Smith even put a post on Facebook asking for help.

"I said if there is people out there in your community and if you're around on these particular times, you should do the same," Smith said.

The audit also found that crossing guards are the lowest-paid jobs within the Department of Public Safety. But Lamb's report says increasing the wages would help with hiring and retention.