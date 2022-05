Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk held in Schenley Park

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk held in Schenley Park

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk held in Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Schenley Park was the site for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

This meet-up, which is replacing the annual Race For The Cure event, raised money to help fight breast cancer.

For the first time ever this year, there was no fee to participate.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the nice day and raise money for a good cause.