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Scattered showers linger in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday before next week's heat wave

By
Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley
First Alert Meteorologist
Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.
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Ron Smiley

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Rain chances linger in place today and on Sunday, with our area's first heat wave of the year expected to begin on Tuesday. 

Today will be cloudy and unsettled, looking like it is going to rain at any given moment. Rain totals aren't expected to be very high. Most places will see less than a tenth of an inch for the remainder of the day. 

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Conditions in Pittsburgh - Saturday, June 27, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I can't rule out a community or two seeing up to a quarter of an inch of rain. 

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A Flood Watch is in place to the south of Pittsburgh today KDKA Weather Center

Sunday's rain chance will be the highest during the afternoon as well, with a couple of weak storms and rain expected. Severe weather is not expected this weekend.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure moves in on Monday, but I keep our highs in the 80s on Monday.  I have us in the 90s on Tuesday and keep us in the 90s all the way through Saturday. 

On top of this, low temperatures during this stretch are expected to remain above 70°. A heat wave is defined as three 90-degree days with the period connecting them not falling below 70°, so I am expecting a heat wave for next week. Now is the time to get prepared.

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Taking a look at the UV forecast over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Some of the things that you should be doing now to prepare for the hot weather are checking your air conditioning, doing any yard work that needs to get done now, and having a plan to stay cool if you don't think you have things in place to do so already. 

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7-day forecast: June 27, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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