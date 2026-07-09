Scattered rain and storms with a flood risk possible south of Pittsburgh on Thursday

It's not exactly a tale of two cities, but a tale of what to expect to the north versus what to expect to the south of Pittsburgh when it comes to your weather forecast today.

Rain and storms, along with the possibility of flash flooding, will be possible for communities south of Pittsburgh. The further south you go, the higher that risk is going to be.

For places north of Pittsburgh? Most of your day looks dry.

Flash flood risk for our region KDKA Weather Center

Let's start where most of the activity will be today: that's along and south of I-70, where scattered rain and storms will work their way through all day long. While scattered, there will be a place or two likely recording well over 2 inches of rain. Most in this area will see around an inch of rain for the day, with an additional inch to two inches of rain expected on Friday.

Expected rain totals in our region through Friday morning KDKA Weather Center

I do expect to see a flood watch being issued for this area for the afternoon. Places south of I-70 have been bumped up from a marginal (level 1 out of 4) risk to a slight (level 2) risk for today due to the chance of flash flooding.

If you are north of I-70, your flood risk is much lower today, with most of your day expected to be dry. The best chance for rain today in Pittsburgh will be early in the afternoon, with dry conditions likely after 5 p.m. today.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - July 9, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch for most places north of I-70. There is still a chance that one or two communities could see enough rain to cause flash flooding. That means around 1.25" of rain in around 3 hours or less.

Friday's rain chance will also come earlier than normal. I have our highest rain chance on Friday, from around 10 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Most should be dry after that, if not everyone. There is also a higher risk of flooding on Friday.

The chances for flash flooding on Friday KDKA Weather Center

Looking at your weekend, model data does show an afternoon period of rain happening on Saturday. If that happens, it would just be drizzle and some light showers as cooler air continues to move in.

While highs will remain in the 80s on Sunday and Monday, humidity levels will be in the pleasant range. Looking well ahead, I have a couple of 90-degree days in my forecast next Wednesday, Thursday & Friday.