'Complex' scam targets travelers rescheduling flights, state attorney general warns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general is warning of a "complex" scam targeting consumers who are rescheduling flight plans.

The attorney general's office said scammers are using Google's search engines to get consumers' personal information.

The scammers create fake accounts that appear to be affiliated with major airlines or they'll alter existing legitimate Google listings so that when consumers search for their airline, they'll contact fake representatives and give them information, including credit card numbers.

The attorney general's office said Google removed these listings from their search engine databases, but consumers should still stay vigilant when rescheduling flights.

Consumers are advised to make sure they're accessing airlines' legitimate websites and to always get phone numbers directly from official websites. The attorney general's office also says to never give out personal or financial information in response to a request you didn't expect.