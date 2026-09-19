Saturday remains mostly dry in the Pittsburgh area before a soggy Sunday

A few stray showers are possible today, with highs near normal in the mid 70s.

There will be plenty of dry time and sunshine to enjoy with lower humidity.

Rain arrives overnight, and all morning and early afternoon Sunday will be soggy, with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Some areas, mainly in the north, could pick up over 1" of rainfall, which may trigger Flash Flooding, but as of Saturday morning, there are no watches in place for Sunday.

Rain chances over the next 2 days KDKA Weather Center

Monday and Tuesday will cool down with highs in the 60s and showers likely. Wednesday will be a repeat, with some heavy downpours possible.

Highs will stay in the mid 60s for much of the week before we dry out Friday and Saturday with highs near 70.

Chances for rain over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

For the month, we are already over 4" of rainfall so far, which is about 2.25" above normal.

Our temperatures are 6.2° above normal, and we are expecting cooler temperatures next week, then a warmer end to the month.