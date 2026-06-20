A mostly pleasant weather weekend in Pittsburgh begins on Saturday with sunshine

Today will be gorgeous with partly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.

Conditions over the next 48 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday is the Summer Solstice, marking the longest daylight of the year. Summer begins at 4:24 a.m. We will see high temperatures for Father's Day near 80 with clouds increasing ahead of rain Monday morning.

Weather on Father's Day - Sunday, June 21, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

9 a.m.: 65° Mostly Sunny

Noon: 74° Mostly Sunny

3 p.m.: 77° Partly Cloudy

6 p.m.: 76° Mostly Sunny

Conditions throughout the day - June 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s and periods of heavy rain in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe weather threat is low.

Much of the week will be dry and seasonable with sunshine!

A few isolated storms are possible Thursday, and early showers Friday.