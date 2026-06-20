Watch CBS News
Weather

A mostly pleasant weather weekend in Pittsburgh begins on Saturday with sunshine

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
Read Full Bio
Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Today will be gorgeous with partly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity.

next-48-hours.png
Conditions over the next 48 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday is the Summer Solstice, marking the longest daylight of the year. Summer begins at 4:24 a.m. We will see high temperatures for Father's Day near 80 with clouds increasing ahead of rain Monday morning.

fathers-day-forecast.png
Weather on Father's Day - Sunday, June 21, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Forecast:

  • 9 a.m.: 65° Mostly Sunny
  • Noon: 74° Mostly Sunny
  • 3 p.m.: 77° Partly Cloudy
  • 6 p.m.: 76° Mostly Sunny
hourly-today.png
Conditions throughout the day - June 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s and periods of heavy rain in the morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe weather threat is low. 

Much of the week will be dry and seasonable with sunshine! 

A few isolated storms are possible Thursday, and early showers Friday. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: June 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue