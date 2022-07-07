Watch CBS News
Saturday declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday has been declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County.

The honor was presented by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Thursday afternoon.

Not only does the accomplishment immortalize Bob's four-decade career at KDKA, but it's also a symbol of his hard work, his sense of community and his strong dedication to and love of Pittsburgh sports and all of Pittsburgh.


On Saturday, the celebration continues with our special Pompeaniversary. We'll take a look back at the highlights of his career and coverage, including Super Bowls, Olympic games, Stanley Cups and more. It's at 7:30 on KDKA and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh.

