Saturday declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday has been declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County.

The honor was presented by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Thursday afternoon.

Not only does the accomplishment immortalize Bob's four-decade career at KDKA, but it's also a symbol of his hard work, his sense of community and his strong dedication to and love of Pittsburgh sports and all of Pittsburgh.

Never thought I would have a day named after me but I am truly grateful to ⁦@ACE_Fitzgerald⁩ and the County Executive Office for this flattering proclamation on my 40th anniversary ⁦@KDKA⁩ 🙏🏻👏 pic.twitter.com/K4MmWCLTcv — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 7, 2022



On Saturday, the celebration continues with our special Pompeaniversary. We'll take a look back at the highlights of his career and coverage, including Super Bowls, Olympic games, Stanley Cups and more. It's at 7:30 on KDKA and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh.