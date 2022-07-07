Saturday declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday has been declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County.
The honor was presented by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Thursday afternoon.
Not only does the accomplishment immortalize Bob's four-decade career at KDKA, but it's also a symbol of his hard work, his sense of community and his strong dedication to and love of Pittsburgh sports and all of Pittsburgh.
On Saturday, the celebration continues with our special Pompeaniversary. We'll take a look back at the highlights of his career and coverage, including Super Bowls, Olympic games, Stanley Cups and more. It's at 7:30 on KDKA and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.