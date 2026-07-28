Sarosh Sheth, beloved Ohio State University student, killed in horrific crash: "Unimaginable loss"

The Ohio State University student killed after a driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed onto a sidewalk is being remembered as an "exceptional student" and "top scholar."

Sarosh Sheth from Warren, Ohio, was fatally struck by the driver of the vehicle last week in a crash in Columbus' Weinland Park neighborhood, officials said.

What happened?

The Columbus Division of Police told CBS affiliate WBNS that the driver of a Ford Mustang ran a red light on North High Street and hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk before hitting a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a Kroger store on July 22 around 3 p.m.

Sheth was one of the two pedestrians hit, according to the news outlet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The second pedestrian was critically injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Mustang was arrested at the scene, WBNS reported.

Remembering Sarosh Sheth

The 21-year-old was a neuroscience major on the pre-med track at Ohio State, according to a Facebook post from John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Sheth graduated from the high school in Warren in 2023.

"Sarosh embodied the very best of John F. Kennedy Catholic School. An exceptional student and top scholar, he pursued excellence in every endeavor," the post said.

The school said Sheth was involved in academics, athletics and extracurriculars during his time. The post went on to say that his life "touched countless people" and his death is an "unimaginable loss."

"Sarosh will be remembered for the person he was," the Facebook post said. "He was kind, humble, compassionate, and deeply respected by his classmates, teammates, teachers, coaches, and all who had the privilege of knowing him."

The school said grief counselors are available to anyone in need of support, adding that it is committed to providing every available resource in the coming days to anyone who needs guidance. Funeral arrangements are being made and will be announced at a later time.

"May we continue to support one another with compassion, kindness, and hope," the post closed with, in part.