Woman missing for nearly 2 months found dead in Pennsylvania

Human remains found in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, were identified as a woman who had been missing for nearly two months, police said.

Sara May Reynolds' remains were found last weekend in New Milford Township, Pennsylvania State Police said in a post on Facebook. The cause and manner of the 26-year-old's death have not yet been determined, state police added. The Facebook post did not specify where Reynolds' remains were found. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Human remains found in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, were identified as Sara May Reynolds, a woman who had been missing for nearly two months, police said. (Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

State police said the 26-year-old was last seen on July 2 on Route 492 near the intersection with Interstate 81 in New Milford Township, Susquehanna County. Reynolds did not have a means of transportation and was believed to be on foot or traveling with an unknown associate, state police added.

Susquehanna County Coroner Jessica Chiaramonte told Wyoming County Press Examiner that the woman's remains were found in a wooded area on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information on the case can call troopers at the Gibson barracks at 570-465-3154 or state police's tips program at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted online to the state police.