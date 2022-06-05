Sandcastle begins daily summer operating schedule

WEST HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - Lots of friendly waters for the kids who just got out of school are now open!

Sandcastle moved into its daily summer operating schedule on Saturday with the park's expansive transformation efforts nearly complete.

"Having a strong events lineup throughout the summer is a big part of creating a better, brighter, and fresher than ever Sandcastle," said Assistant General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. "Guests have noticed the dazzling transformations to enhance the Boardwalk, pools, slides, and dining locations. We look forward to an explosive centerpiece in Bombs Away."

The slide Bombs Away will open on June 26.

This month, there will be daily events to celebrate the beginning of the season:

Monday Funday: Scavenger hunt, hula hoop contest, ice tub contest, and more.

Scavenger hunt, hula hoop contest, ice tub contest, and more. Terrific Tuesday: Inner tube toss, ice cream eating contest, flipper obstacle course, and more.

Inner tube toss, ice cream eating contest, flipper obstacle course, and more. Wacky Wednesday: Balloon artist and glitter tattoos.

Balloon artist and glitter tattoos. Thrilling Thursday: Swim with a mermaid and balloon artist.

Swim with a mermaid and balloon artist. Friday Fun: Airbrush tattoos and caricatures.

Airbrush tattoos and caricatures. Super Saturday: Meet and greet with characters resembling Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues, and Blippi.



Meet and greet with characters resembling Paw Patrol, Blue's Clues, and Blippi. Fun in the Sun(day): Scavenger hunt, frozen beach towel contest, and more.

Tickets and more can be found on Sandcastle's website.