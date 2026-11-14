Body of missing woman found in Pittsburgh's Hill District, officials say

A missing woman's body was found Thursday in Pittsburgh's Hill District, public safety officials confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The body of Sanchazerae Coleman, 39, was found in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh police said via social media.

Special Victims Unit detectives confirmed her identity with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials said Coleman last spoke with her mother on June 15, 2026, and was reported missing shortly thereafter.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.