Pennsylvania girl missing for nearly 2 weeks was picked up in car by unknown man, officials say

Samantha Miscik has been missing from her home in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, since late July, and now Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Samantha Miscik was reported missing from Westmoreland County and was recently spotted in Lancaster County. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to state police, the 17-year-old was last seen leaving her home on the 300 block of Dillion Road at approximately 4:35 a.m. on July 24. She was reportedly picked up by an unknown man driving a green Subaru Outback.

That vehicle was then seen near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal, and then later, Miscik was dropped off in Lancaster, where she was allegedly spotted as recently as Aug. 1.

Ernest Miscik, the teenager's father, told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that his daughter struggles with mental health issues and is autistic. He fears she is in danger.

"I went out to Lancaster. I went down there, I hung out with the homeless," Ernest Miscik said. "I was passing out cigarettes, and I was paying people to try to get information. I talked to their port authority police, and there was sightings of her in front of the Lancaster library."

Ernest Miscik would like to see if the Red Rose Transit Authority, which services Lancaster, has any surveillance video of her getting on a bus to possibly leave that area.

According to state police, Samantha is 5-foot-4 with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, but not her glasses.

"I am out of all options," Ernest Miscik said. "I have followed all leads. I need the viewers' help in trying to find Samantha. I am afraid she is going to get help from bad people. She doesn't deserve this. She needs help."

If anyone has any information about Samantha Miscik's whereabouts, they are asked to contact Trooper Wineland at the barracks in Greensburg at 724-832-3288, PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online.