Pickup truck driver deliberately caused crash that killed ex-wife's new boyfriend, police say

A man is charged after authorities said he deliberately crashed his vehicle into the motorcycle of his ex-wife's boyfriend, killing him, in Westmoreland County.

Ryan Thompson is facing a list of charges, including criminal homicide and homicide by vehicle, in connection with the fatal crash on July 16 in Sewickley Township that killed Roy Holliday.

Roy Holliday died on July 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pennsylvania State Police said Holliday was riding his motorcycle on Lowber Road when a pickup truck driven by Thompson, following closely, hit his motorcycle. First responders transported Holliday to the hospital, where he later died.

Court records said Thompson's ex-wife told police Holliday and Thompson were messaging that day and "the two had a heated text exchange." She also told them the pickup truck was registered to her but was left at a home where Thompson lives.

Police said they believe Thompson is the person responsible after reviewing surveillance video and cell phone records, which put both of the men at the location of the crash when it happened.

When officers went to Thompson's home, they said they found the truck with "fresh damage ... on the front bumper." In talking to police, Thompson told them he was the only person with access to the truck and heard Holliday revving his bike near his home. Investigators took him into custody on multiple charges.

Danielle Curran knew Holliday since middle school. She said he also introduced her to her husband.

"He's just a family man, lived and breathed for his kids, and just one of those guys that everybody loved," Curran said.

Curran said she's just looking for answers as she seeks justice.

"It's not going to bring [Holliday] back, but [Thompson] needs to serve and be responsible for what he did," Curran said.

Thompson remains in the Westmoreland County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 27.