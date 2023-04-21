Police seek suspect in RV theft at Westmoreland County business

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to find whoever stole an RV in Westmoreland County.

Troopers said the RV was taken from Best Choice Trailers & RV in Hempfield Township on Sunday.

Police said just after 4 a.m., someone cut a lock on the gate and hooked a tan Flagstaff Super Lite RV up to their vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect drove away south on Beeno Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 and ask for Trooper Ilich.