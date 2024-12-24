Russell Wilson gifts Steelers offensive line $10K gift cards, Louis Vuitton duffel bags and more

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson showed his appreciation for his offensive line by showering them with gifts this holiday season.

In a video posted to the Steelers' X account on Tuesday, the team revealed what Wilson gifted his teammates on the offensive line. They received a $10,000 Airbnb gift card, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag in Steelers colors, custom shoes from Wilson's men's clothing brand and a bottle of his wife Ciara'sTen To One Rum. The Steelers have 12 offensive linemen on their active roster.

But Wilson's gift-giving was not exclusive to the offensive line. Every player and coach received the shoes from Wilson's men's clothing brand, Good Man Brand.

Quarterbacks gifting their offensive lineman much-see hauls has become an NFL tradition. This year, quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his Cincinnati Bengals offensive line authentic Japanese Katana swords, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave his offensive line a gift package that includes a Rolex and Yeti cooler.

Wilson and the Steelers face Mahomes and the Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Day at 1 p.m. The game will be on KDKA-TV locally, but Netflix is set to stream the game to its large subscriber base, the streaming service's first time airing a game.

The Steelers have played twice on Christmas Day and have never lost.

Against the Chiefs, the Steelers have an all-time record of 23-14. Mahomes has a 3-0 record against the Steelers.