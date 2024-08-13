Russell Wilson expected to get first game action with the Steelers this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers were back on the field on Monday in Latrobe and are getting ready for their second preseason game this coming weekend.

The Steelers will host the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium and quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to see his first game action with the team.

Wilson went through another full practice on Monday, a good sign that he's back to full health after missing time during training camp with a minor calf injury.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields got in a good amount of work as well -- and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was impressed with some of what he saw from the backup quarterback on Friday.

"He was decisive," Smith said. "I thought he threw a great ball to Van. Regardless of whoever gets online and tries to break things down into what's what, the one thing is shared accountability with the protections and with the route depths."

"I thought we got out of our own way and I thought he operated pretty well," Smith added.

Fields is expected to get significantly more playing time on Saturday during the team's game against the Bills.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Steelers and Bills having a joint practice

The two teams are having a joint practice on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium at 2 p.m.

The practice will be closed to the public.